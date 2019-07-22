Opposition members stage walkout from Assembly

Opposition legislators belonging to the All India N.R. Congress, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a walkout from the Puducherry Assembly to mark their protest against the government’s decision to hurriedly convene the special session.

CM’s speech

As soon as Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy wound up his speech on the resolution condoling the death of former Chief Minister R.V. Janakiraman, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbazhagan was on his feet questioning the necessity to convene the House when the budget session was set to begin in the first week of August. He said even the list of business (issues to be taken up for discussion) for the special session was given on Sunday night.

The members did not get enough time to prepare to speak on the subjects listed, he added. He tore the list of business papers and led the Opposition members, staging a walkout.