One-way violations and wrong-side driving rampant in Puducherry

March 24, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Unchecked violation of the one-way rule and wrong-side driving on arterial roads in Puducherry have been hindering the free flow of traffic and posing a threat to law-abiding vehicle users.

Motorists defying the rules on one-way traffic is a common sight on Ambalathadayar Madam Street, Rangapillai Street, J.N. Street and East Coast Road. The arterial Nellithope Road housing several commercial establishments is the latest addition to the list.

The stretch at Nellithope has turned into an accident hotspot as vehicle users jump the one-way restriction to avoid driving an additional 50-odd metres for the U-turn at Indira Gandhi square.

With motorists and vehicle users showing scant regard to the ‘No Entry’ Boards erected by the Traffic police on these roads, the city is now rife with one-way violations creating a perilous situation for other vehicle users.

“Earlier, there used to be traffic police officers at the Nellithope junction. Now, they are hardly seen, and violations take place frequently. Since no action is being taken against the violators, they tend to repeat the offence,” said D. Ganesan, a trader.

Another area of violation is the J.N. Street. Though the vehicles from the French quarter and the Beach Promenade are not allowed to enter the Road, many violate this rule.

According to an urban planner “Lack of proper traffic signages is also one of the reasons for spurt in traffic violations. There is no proper marking or sign boards at J.N. Street and Ambalathadayar Madam Street whether it is a one-way road.”

“For first-time travellers and tourists, this is very confusing. When there is violation of the rule there is no intervention by the police. And when the police swing into action on certain days, they do it only for the sake of records.”

A Traffic police officer said the police would intensify vigil to prevent one-way violations and wrong side driving.