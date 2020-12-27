Puducherry

One more COVID-19 death reported in Puducherry, toll at 631

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory rose to 631 on December 27, with one more death reported in Karaikal, an enclave of the U.T.

48 fresh cases of COVID-19 took the overall tally to 37,995.

In Karaikal, a 77-year-old man died at the Karaikal General Hospital. The cumulative death toll in Puducherry is 516; Karaikal, 62; Yanam, 45; and Mahe, 8.

Puducherry accounted for 34 of the fresh COVID-19 cases; Mahe, 6; Karaikal, 5; and Yanam 3.

2,984 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department has tested 4.73 lakh samples, with 4.31 lakh returning negative.

