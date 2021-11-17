One death, 25 new cases reported in Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 25 new cases on Wednesday.

Puducherry reported the sole fatality to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,867.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,460), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (49).

Puducherry logged 15 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,425 tests, followed by Karaikal (7), Yanam (1) and Mahe (2).

With 27 patients recovering from Covid in the past 24 hours, the active cases totalled to 317. The tally comprised 92 patients in hospital and 225 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.03%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.3%.

The Union Territory has to date recorded an aggregate of 1,28,520 cases against 1,26,336 recovered patients.

Meanwhile, 4,695 persons took the jab against COVID-19. The Union Territory has so far administered 11,65,059 doses.