Olive Ridley carcass washes ashore on Cuddalore beach

The carcass of a female Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore on the Devanampattinam beach in Cuddalore on Wednesday

The carcass of a female Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore on the Devanampattinam beach in Cuddalore on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The adult female had cuts on her flippers and officials said it could have been entangled in a fishing net or hit by a boat propeller

The carcass of an adult Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore on the Devanampattinam coast on Wednesday.

A group of volunteers who were on a turtle walk on the beach to conserve eggs and bring them to the hatchery, spotted the carcass on the shore.

Forest department officials who visited the spot said the carcass was at least two days old. The female turtle had cuts on its flippers and the carapace. The death may have been caused while being entangled in a fishing net or being hit by the propeller of a fishing boat.

The nesting season of Olive Ridleys listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 is from January to March and the female turtle could have arrived to the shore to lay eggs.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A post-mortem will be conducted and the carcass will be buried on the shore, the official said.

