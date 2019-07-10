Nominations invited for award

The Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL), a youth-led non-profit organisation, has called for nominations for the “Young Social Change Maker Award”.

The award will be presented during the TYCL’s celebration of International Youth Day on August 10 (ahead of the globally designated day on August 12).

According to a press note, the award tries to identify and promote young positive social change agents.

Nominations have been sought from the youth of Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Villupuram with proven leadership in community development and positive social change. The application forms are available on www.tycl.org.in and at the TYCL office at No.17, Pookara Street, Muthialpet.

The last date for submissions is July 31.