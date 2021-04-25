No ‘girivalam’ on Chitra Pournami

The Tiruvannamalai district administration has announced that devotees will not be allowed to go on Chitra Pournami ‘girivalam’ on April 26 and 27.

According to a press release, every Chitra Pournami (full moon day), more than 10 lakh devotees visit the Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswara temple and circumambulate the hill.

To control the spread of COVID-19, the State government has introduced new restrictions, which would be in force till April 30. This includes night lockdown from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and full lockdown on Sundays.

“Since ‘girivalam’ for Chitra Pournami will be held between 12.16 p.m. on April 26 to 9.59 a.m on April 27, devotees will not be allowed to circumambulate the hill,” said an official.