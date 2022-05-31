NLCIL posts 22% growth in net profit

NLC India Ltd., (NLCIL), a Navaratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal, has posted a 22% growth in its standalone net profit for the year ended March 31, 2022. The PSU had posted a net profit of ₹1,237 crore as against ₹1,010 crore in the last year. According to a press release, the standalone power generation and power sales during the year ended March 31, 2022, was 25,022 million units and 22,041 MU respectively as against 19,322 MU and 16,724 MU in the last year registering a growth of 29 % and 32 % respectively. The total income of the PSU increased by 19% to touch ₹10,662 crore as against ₹8,967 crore in the corresponding period last year. The PSU also announced that the Earnings Before Interest, Tax, and Depreciation and Amortisation (EBIDTA) of the company aggregated ₹4,918 crore as against ₹3,934 crore in the previous year.



