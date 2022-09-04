NLCIL hands over enhanced compensation to landowners

The project-affected persons had filed an appeal for higher compensation

S. Pakkirisami, retired district judge, and M. Sadiq Basha, Neyveli Sub-Court Judge, handed over compensation to the tune of ₹6.69 crore to 63 beneficiaries, who had parted with their land to NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) for mining operations. The beneficiaries are from the Project Affected Villages in Cuddalore district.

According to a press release from the public sector undertaking, the project-affected persons had filed an appeal for higher compensation, which came up for hearing during the Lok Adalat held on August 30. An agreement was reached between NLCIL and the project-affected persons.

The Lok Adalat announced an enhanced compensation of ₹6.69 crore to 63 beneficiaries for surrendering their 42.45 acres of land to the company. Accordingly, the enhanced amount was handed over to them.

S. Vivekanandan, General manager from NLCIL and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department were present.