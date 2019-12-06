NLCIL felicitates teacher for Fulbright programme

A teacher of St. Joseph of Cluny School, Neyveli, was felicitated by Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India (NLCIL) for completing the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program (FTEA) held in the U.S. from September 11 to October 30.

Rakesh Kumar CMD, NLCIL, in the presence of R.Vikraman, Director (HR) and Shaji John, Director (Power), felicitated Ms. Prasad.

Sudha Prasad, was selected from 116 teachers across 60 different countries and was was sole teacher from Tamil Nadu among the three teachers selected from India for this cohort II.

She was placed at the Appalachian State University in North Carolina.

The selected teachers attended 224 hours of instruction on pedagogical methodologies, a press note from NLCIL said.

Joyce Roseline, Principal Cluny School, M. Vijayalakshmi, president, Women In Public Sector (WIPS), S. Vijayalakshmi, Annama Thomas, and Mini.B , Mangala Gowri of WIPS also participated.