Nine COVID-19 cases in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded nine COVID-19 cases from 476 tests against 21 recoveries on Monday. Puducherry recorded six of the new cases and Karaikal three. No new case was reported in Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 1.89%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.52%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 501 active cases that included 10 patients in hospital, a total of 1,66,832 cases and 1,64,369 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.95 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.39 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 104 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,45,647 vaccine doses.