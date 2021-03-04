Puducherry

New office bearers for CII-Pondy

Vijay Ganesh K. has been elected as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Puducherry State Council, for the year 2021-22. S. Sureender has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of CII, Puducherry, State Council.

While Mr. Vijay is the Managing Director of Poclain Hydraulics Private Limited, Mr. Sureender is the Director of The Flavors India Private Limited, CII, said in a release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 6:12:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/new-office-bearers-for-cii-pondy/article33985491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY