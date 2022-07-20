New Collector for Kallakurichi takes charge

Shravan Kumar Jatavath appeals to people to not believe rumours over recent incidents

Shravan Kumar Jatavath assuming office on Wednesday as the new Collector of Kallakurichi district. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Shravan Kumar Jatavath, who assumed office as the new Collector of Kallakurichi on Wednesday, appealed to people to not believe rumours over the recent unfortunate incidents reported in the district.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the government had entrusted the task of investigating the death of the Plus Two girl student of a private school to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to ensure a thorough probe.

Mr. Jatavath said that agriculture, health, and education sectors would be among his key focus areas. He would give priority to ensuring adequate supply of drinking water to the people. The administration would also ensure the supply of quality inputs and welfare schemes reach the doorsteps of farmers.

