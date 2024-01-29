GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Chief Secretary for Puducherry

January 29, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Sharat Chauhan

Sharat Chauhan

Sharat Chauhan, Principal Commissioner, Finance, Planning and Investment Department, Arunachal Pradesh, is the new Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The outgoing Chief Secretary, Rajeev Verma, has been posted as Adviser to the Administrator in Chandigarh, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr. Chauhan belongs to the 1994 AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

The postings are ordered with immediate effect and until further notice, the MHA order said.

Dr. Chauhan holds an MBBS degree from MKCG Medical College, Berhampur University, Odisha and Masters in Governance and Development, University of Sussex, UK.

His previous portfolios include Director, Deputy Commissioner (Transport and Tourism, Andaman District), Director (International Health & Cooperation, Medical Education, Reproductive & Child Health) and Deputy Director, AIIMS, Commissioner –cum- Secretary to Chief Minister of Goa and Secretary (Finance and Health & Family Welfare, Goa).

Dr. Chauhan has also served as an Executive Officer to the Regional Director of World Health Organisation (WHO), South East Asia Region.

Meanwhile, in a reshuffle of AGMUT cadre officers by the MHA, E. Vallavan (2011 AGMUT batch), District Collector have been transferred and posted to Goa and Chaudhari Abhijit Vijay (AGMUT-2012) posted to Chandigarh.

