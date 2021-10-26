New cases drop to 30 in Union Territory

No COVID-19 death reported in the last 24 hours

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as new cases dropped to 30 against 43 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry logged 18 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,618 tests, followed by Karaikal (9) and Mahe (3).

No new case was reported in Yanam. The cumulative toll remained at 1,857 — Puducherry (1,453), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (47). The test positivity rate was 1.15%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.19%.

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 454, comprising 87 patients in hospitals and 367 in home isolation. The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,27,765 cases against 1,25,454 recovered patients.

Meanwhile, 1,212 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total vaccine doses administered in the Union Territory to date aggregated to 11,01,528.