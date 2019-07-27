New agriculture export policy to be framed

The government has decided to formulate an Agriculture Export Policy specifically for Puducherry.

An in-principle approval has been accorded to prepare the export policy for agricultural products such as banana and millets, a release from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

With regard to the policy’s formulation, Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Agriculture) A. Anbarasu on Thursday held a meeting with officials to discuss the framework for the policy. Besides framing the export policy, the meeting also decided to set up a Monitoring Committee for Agriculture Export which would be headed by Secretary (Agriculture) with members of export promotion bodies from the Government of India, officials from line departments, exporters, producers and other stakeholder.

The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited has been appointed as the nodal agency.

The managing director of the Corporation would be the nodal officer to liaise with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, the release said.