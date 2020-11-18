Need to reduce gender gap in STEM: Ponnaiyan

‘Attention should be given to maximise career options’

There is a need to reduce the gender gap in Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) studies and attention should be given to maximise the number of career options that women perceive as attainable and compatible with their abilities, preferences and goals, C. Ponnaiyan, vice chairman, State Development Policy Council said.

Speaking in a webinar on ‘addressing gender gap in STEM’ and ‘Gender Budgeting – Planning and allocation for Gender needs,’ Mr. Ponnaiyan said more attention should be bestowed on girl children from vulnerable sections of society such as Tribal & Adi Dravidar communities. He said the gap in remuneration should be addressed effectively and parity in salaries should be there, especially in the farm sector.

Mr. Ponnaiyan, according to an official release, said there was a need for increasing the budget allocation of gender responsive schemes significantly. “Mere assignment of funds will not suffice unless there is a significant shift in focus on the measurement of outcome and impact of the schemes, he said.