‘Need to address biodiversity challenges’

Scientists participating in a recent workshop have called for an urgent national response to climate change impact on the country’s biodiversity.

The three-day event on “Climate Change Challenges on Indian Biodiversity: Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Development” was hosted by the Department of Microbiology, Puducherry University, to coincide with the 11th national conference of the National Academy of Biological Sciences (NABS).

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh in his presidential address underscored the need for a better solution to address the challenges that threaten Indian biodiversity.

He also released the abstract of a book, “Making foods safe and free from pathogens” authored by Renu Agrawal.

The Vice-Chancellor was also conferred the NABS recognition award for his contributions as an academic and administrator.

The Vice-president of the NABS, Chennai, D.J. Bhagyaraj spoke on the outlook of operations and outlined the achievements of NABS.

K.P. Viswanath, Vice-Chancellor, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, R.R. Hanchinal, consultant, Biodiversity International and former chairperson, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Authority, New Delhi, Duraisamy, Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras, P. P. Mathur, (Dean of Life Sciences), D. Marimuthu, Secretary, NABS, Chennai T.L Baskaran NABS treasurer, were among those who addressed the delegates.

A background note from the department said India was endowed with an immense variety of natural resources in its rich animal (91,200 species) and plant heritage (44.447 species), besides over 250 breeds of farm animals.

According to world bio-geographic classification, India represents two of the major realms (Palaearctic and Indo-Malayan) and three biomes (tropical humid forests, tropical dry/deciduous forests and warm deserts/semi-deserts).

A loss in biodiversity affects the stability of an ecosystem resulting in a reduction of its resistance to disruption of the food web (by loss of the weak interaction effect), resistance to species invasion and resilience to global environmental change.

India being a large developing country with nearly 700 million rural population was directly dependent on climate-sensitive sectors (agriculture, forests and fisheries) and natural resources (such as water, biodiversity, mangroves, coastal zones, grasslands) for their subsistence and livelihoods.

Simulations using dynamic crop models indicate a decrease in yield of crops as temperature increases in different parts of India. However, this is offset by an increase in CO2 at moderate rise in temperature and at higher warming; negative impact on crop productivity is projected due to reduced crop durations.

Land degradation

Globally, about 1,900 million hectares are affected by land degradation, of which 500 million hectares each are in Africa and the Asia-Pacific and 300 million hectares in Latin America. Climate change leading to warming and water stress could further exacerbate land degradation, leading to desertification.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification aims to address the problem of land degradation, which is linked to climate change. It is important to note that the climate-sensitive sectors (forests, agriculture, coastal zones) and the natural resources (groundwater, soil, biodiversity, etc.) are already under stress due to socio-economic pressures.

The conference was attended by students of Puducherry University and several colleges.