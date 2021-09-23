NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha polls files nomination papers

A BJP delegation met Chief Minister and thanked him for his support

S. Selvganabathy, the candidate of the National Democratic Alliance for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the Union Territory, on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the polls scheduled on October 4.

Accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, BJP president V. Saminathan and Union Territory in-charge for BJP, Nirmal Kumar Surana, Mr Selvaganbathy filed the papers before the Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy.

Three sets of nominations were filed for the candidate. Mr Selvaganabathy’s candidature was announced by the BJP central leadership on Tuesday after hectic parleys with its ally in the government, All India N R Congress. A source in the AINRC said Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a telephone call to the Chief Minister on Tuesday night to express gratitude for AINRC’s support for the BJP candidate.

Before filing the nomination papers, a BJP delegation led by Mr. Namassivayam and Mr Surana met the Chief Minister at his home and thanked him personally for the support. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Surana said the alliance would continue for the next five years. “We thank the Chief Minister for his support,” he said.

Asked about the Chief Minister’s demand for Statehood, Mr Surana said, “We will stand with the Chief Minister though we [BJP] may have a different opinion on the demand for Statehood.”