NCCR team inspects erosion site on southern side of Beach Promenade

Though erosion of beaches to the north of Puducherry is not new, this is the first time that erosion has been reported on the southern side, say officials

June 19, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A team from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) inspecting the erosion on the southern side of the Beach Promenade in Puducherry on Monday.

A team from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) inspecting the erosion on the southern side of the Beach Promenade in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A team from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) on Monday inspected the Beach Promenade here following erosion reported on the southern side. Based on a request from the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment (DSTE) of the Puducherry government, the NCCR team inspected the eroded stretch near the old pier.

An official said NCCR had also taken up a study of the beach profiling from the old pier to the Gandhi statue on the Promenade to ascertain the reasons for sea erosion. Though the erosion of the beaches to the north of Puducherry is not new, this is for the first time that erosion had been reported on the southern side.

NCCR will also be inspecting the status of the Beach nourishment project and will be compiling a report on its findings and submitting its recommendations to the government, the official said.

