Nari Shakti Puraskar: Submissions invited in U.T.

Awards in each category will get a certificate, ₹2 lakh per awardee

The Department of Women and Child Development has called for submissions from the region for the Nari Shakti Puraskars-2021, the national awards instituted to recognise contributions to the cause of women empowerment.

A press note said the national award for women is to be conferred for the year 2021 to give recognition of their service towards women empowerment.

The award is open to all Indian institutions, organisations and individuals.

‘₹2 lakh per awardee’

The maximum number of awards (including individual and institutional) would be 15. The award in each category shall carry a certificate and a cash amount of ₹2 lakh per awardee.

Under conditions of eligibility, the individual must be at least 25 years of age on July 1 in the award year, while institutions should have worked in the relevant field for at least five years.

Nominations are invited from the residents of the Union Territory of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

Details and other guidelines can be downloaded from the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s website. Nominations will be accepted up to January 31 through online mode.