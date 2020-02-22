Narayanasamy to appeal against HC order on free rice

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said he would appeal against the Madras High Court order dismissing a writ petition filed by him challenging the decision of the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to disburse cash to ration cardholders instead of distributing them free rice through public distribution system outlets.

“We are exploring all options to get justice. Certainly we will appeal against the single judge order since free rice scheme is a commitment the party gave to voters during last Assembly elections. The next Cabinet will take a decision on it,” he told The Hindu.

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the writ petition stating that the Chief Minister could not question the order of the President, communicated through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, since as Chief Minister he had taken oath to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution and act in accordance with the Constitution and the law.