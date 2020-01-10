Mumbai artists showcase talent at exhibition

Paintings by eight artists from Mumbai are on display at the Art Beat Gallery on Perumal Koil Street.

The ‘8 Again’ group exhibition showcases a variety of distinct styles and approaches to art.

The featured artists are Anand Mahajani, Sharad Tawde, Sunil Pujari, Kailas Anyal, Santosh Sawant, Daniel Talegaonkar, Vikrant Shitole and Vivek Prabhukeluskar.

The exhibition, which is on till January 12, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.