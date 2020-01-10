Puducherry

Mumbai artists showcase talent at exhibition

A group show by eight Mumbai artists is on at the Art Beat Gallery. Special Arrangement

A group show by eight Mumbai artists is on at the Art Beat Gallery. Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

more-in

Paintings by eight artists from Mumbai are on display at the Art Beat Gallery on Perumal Koil Street.

The ‘8 Again’ group exhibition showcases a variety of distinct styles and approaches to art.

The featured artists are Anand Mahajani, Sharad Tawde, Sunil Pujari, Kailas Anyal, Santosh Sawant, Daniel Talegaonkar, Vikrant Shitole and Vivek Prabhukeluskar.

The exhibition, which is on till January 12, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 1:01:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/mumbai-artists-showcase-talent-at-exhibition/article30527853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY