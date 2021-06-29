Puducherry

MP demands resumption of train services

Puducherry Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has called upon the Railway authorities to resume passenger train services between Puducherry and Villupuram adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement, he said that while the Railway authorities had allowed the operation of train services from other States to Puducherry, they had not given the nod for resumption of Puducherry-Villupuram passenger train.

The train service should be resumed at the earliest, he said.

Mr. Vaithilingam also urged the Centre to revive the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Puducherry Government with the Chennai Port Trust (CPT) to develop the port here.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 8:50:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/mp-demands-resumption-of-train-services/article35041719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY