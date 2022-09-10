More women joining the legal profession an encouraging sign: CJI

Ambedkar Government Law College celebrates its golden jubilee

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit addressing the gathering at the Ambedkar Government Law College in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday said it was encouraging to see more women joining the legal profession.

“More women are joining the judiciary. I can tell you, in at least five States, including Tamil Nadu, there are more number of women judges at the induction level. Things are also changing in the higher judiciary. Shortly, we will have more women adorning judicial posts,“ Chief Justice Lalit said, participating in the valedictory of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Ambedkar Government Law College here.

He was responding to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s appeal to women to take up the legal profession during her speech at the event.

Complimenting the law college for its achievements during the last 50 years, Chief Justice Lalit said an institution was known by the quality of the students it produced. In that way, the college had a good reputation, he added.

He also suggested the introduction of adjudication as a subject at the college level as it would help law graduates when they enter early into the judicial service. The National Law College has already introduced adjudication as a subject, the Chief Justice said.

In his address, Supreme Court Justice V. Ramasubramanian said the Ambedkar Law College had excelled well when compared with other such institutions. Seven former students of the college are now sitting judges in the Madras High Court. It shows the quality of the students coming out from the Institute, he added.

Puducherry HC bench

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy reiterated the demand for setting up a bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry. “Like our demand for Statehood, the demand for a bench of the High Court is very important. We have been demanding the setting up of a bench of the High Court in Puducherry for a long time, “ he said.

Mr. Rangasamy said the government had already handed over 26 acres of land needed to set up a law university at Kalapet. “Steps have already been taken to establish the university. Necessary administrative steps are being taken for early realisation of the project,“ he added.

Supreme Court Justice M.M. Sundresh, Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari, High Court Justice T. Raja (Portfolio Judge, Puducherry), Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar were present.