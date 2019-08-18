Mop-up counselling for MBBS on August 21

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) will hold a mop-up counselling for medical seats under the government and management quota seats on August 21.

Centac in a release said the final mop-up counselling for government quota seats will be held from 9.30 a.m and for the management quota from 10.30 a.m.

The release said requests were received from candidates who had joined courses to attend the mop-up counselling. The committee had decided to allow sliding, the release added.

Candidates will be allotted seats only after payment of fee. They have the option of making payment online using the payment gateway or submitting a demand draft. The demand draft should be drawn in favour of Centac convener.

The release said if the candidates failed to join and the college was not able to fill the seat from 1:10 list sponsored by Centac, the tuition fee paid during the mop-up round would be forfeited. If the college was able to fill the seat, ₹ 1 lakh would be forfeited and the remaining amount would be refunded after six months.

In case of candidates who had transferred the fee and who were not allotted the seat, the amount would be refunded within one week to the same account, the release said.