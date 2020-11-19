Puducherry

Minister wants probe in abuse case expedited

Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy on Wednesday directed the police to speed up investigation into the sexual abuse and use of five minor girls as bonded labourers at Keezh Sathamangalam.

Mr. Kandasamy, who convened a meeting of officials from the Social Welfare Department and police officers, said steps should be taken to ensure that such crimes do not recur. He asked the police to widen the investigation to see whether more people were involved.

The Minister asked the Social Welfare Department to sensitise the Anganwadi workers so that they could be used to detect unlawful activities involving children.

Secretary of the Department Udayakumar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Pratiksha Godara were present.

