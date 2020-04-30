Minister praises Narayanasamy’s perseverance to get relief for migrant workers in Yanam

The relentless efforts by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to resolve the Yanam imbroglio, where a group of migrant workers were denied entry at the border, had resulted in a Ministry of Home Affairs order on Wednesday that provided relief for all migrant workers wishing to return home, according to Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao.

Mr. Rao, who had staged a protest wearing black attire at the Assembly seeking resolution of the issue in his Yanam constituency, said the Chief Minister had been following up on the issue with the Home Secretary through the day. “He had called the Home Secretary for the third time after 5 p.m. when the order had not come as promised. Shortly thereafter, the MHA had come out with an order allowing all migrant workers in the country to go home,” Mr. Rao said.

He thanked the Chief Minister for the efforts.

COVID-19 update

About the COVID-19 sitution in the U.T., the Minister said the repeat tests on one of the three active COVID-19 patients at IGMCRI had turned positive. The results of the other two would be available in a couple of days.

The Minister said 2,228 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests had been conducted so far. Of these, results of 2,150 tests had turned negative and results of 70 samples were pending.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has launched repeat rounds of door-to-door surveys covering an estimated 3.41 lakh families and a population of about 13 lakh.