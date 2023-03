March 07, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Engineers Association of the Public Works Department on Tuesday staged a one-day fast in front of the PWD main office to highlight their grievances.

The association had been demanding filling up of posts of Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineers, Supervisors, Work Assistants and other vacancies. They also wanted early resolution to cases pending at the Central Administrative Tribunal.