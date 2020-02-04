Medical student, back from China, admitted to isolation ward

A medical student from Villupuram who returned from China with fever and sore throat has been admitted at the isolation ward of the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam here.

A senior official of the hospital said the student reached Villupuram on Sunday night.

She checked in at the hospital with fever and sore throat and has been admitted at the isolation ward. The student is stable and her condition is being closely monitored.

“Samples have been taken and sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai for testing of coronavirus. We have alerted the District Collector and the Directorate of Health Services,” the official said.

Addressing a joint press conference, Dr. R. Kundavi Devi, Dean of Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital, and Dr. V. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, said that another student from Kallakurichi district, who reported a travel history to China with fever had been referred to the Madras Medical College in Chennai. The student’s samples have been taken for testing of coronavirus and the results were awaited.

As many as 14 persons from Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts, including students pursuing medicine in China, who reported a travel history to China recently have been kept under home quarantine.

Though none of them were symptomatic, they have been kept under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Of them, three landed at the Tiruchi airport while the rest landed at the Chennai airport and reached their home town. Most of them are students and they have been kept under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, the officials said. They will be under the supervision of health inspectors and doctors who will be undertaking house visits.

The family members of all the 14 persons have been advised to maintain personal hygiene and wear face masks, Mr. Kumar said.