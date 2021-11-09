MBBS counselling will begin once Health Ministry releases NEET UG list

It is likely to be communicated today; Centac invites applications online

The process of counselling for MBBS admissions 2021-22 would be initiated as soon as the list of successful candidates for the NEET UG is made available by the Union Health Ministry, an official press note has said.

Though the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 results on its official website at nta.ac.in a few days ago, the Department of Medical Education, Ministry of Health, New Delhi, is yet to communicate to government, the complete list of the result in respect of Union Territory of Puducherry for conducting counselling for admission through the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac), the note said.

The Ministry is expected to release the list on November 9 and the same shall be published in the official website of Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry, at https://health.py.gov.in.

On Monday, Centac opened the issue of online applications from NEET UG qualified candidates for admission to the first year MBBS/BDS/BAMS and B.V.Sc & A.H courses in government and self-financing medical/dental and veterinary colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Last date on Nov. 22

Applications have been invited under government/all-India (management)/NRI and self–supporting quota. The instructions are posted on www.centacpuducherry.in

The last date for online submission of applications is November 22, the Centac convenor said.

Meanwhile, DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva has urged the government to bear the entire fees of medical students gaining admission through Centac. In a statement, he said though the Chief Minister had announced that the government would bear the education costs of students admitted through Centac in private medical colleges, a formal order would ensure that no capitation fee is extracted from these students.