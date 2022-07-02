Mask made compulsory for walkers on Beach Road and parks

Administration issues fresh guidelines in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the U.T.

Administration issues fresh guidelines in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the U.T.

The District Administration has issued fresh guidelines making it compulsory for morning and evening walkers to wear mask and maintain social distancing on Beach Road, parks and gardens in the wake of the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry.

After the daily COVID-19 tally crossed the 100-mark for the first time in a gap of five months on Friday, the Union Territory on Saturday recorded 101 fresh cases taking the total number of people currently infected to the virus in the Union Territory to 452.

Of the total new cases registered during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m., on Saturday, 67 are in Puducherry, 21 in Karaikal, 11 in Yanam and 2 in Mahe. The new cases were detected from screening 1,673 persons. The test positivity rate stood at 6.04 %.

Taking note of the rise in number of cases, District Collector E. Vallavan in his order issued on Saturday said the rise in cases warranted prompt and proactive measures. Urging the public to strictly follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), the Collector said the walkers should compulsorily wear mask and follow social distancing norms on Beach Road, parks and gardens.

“The field functionaries, such as health, police, revenue, LAD and labour, should strictly warn the public, without causing any panic, to make them wear mask, follow social distancing norms, and follow COVID appropriate behaviour at all places of public gathering. The departments should arrange the required number of monitoring staff,” the order said.

Heads of government departments, educational institutions, commercial establishments and boards should ensure that people follow COVID-19 norms and employees get 100% vaccinated. The district administration would hold periodic meetings with the associations of traders, restaurants, hotels and industries to sensitise them to the need to follow protocols. Field officers should also report the violations to the Collectorate, the order said.