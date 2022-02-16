‘Masi Magam’ festival celebrated

Deities carried in procession across city

The ‘Masi Magam’ festival was celebrated with religious fervour, with temple deities being taken out on procession across the city on Wednesday. Since morning, devotees lined the streets to witness the processions in which the deities were taken to the beaches to offer the ceremonial ablution. The police made arrangements for crowd control and traffic regulation in Vaithikuppam, adjoining the beach. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, accompanied by Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, offered prayers. Devotees also offered prayers at Ganga Varaha Nadeeswarar temple in Thirukanchi, situated on the banks of Sankarabarani river. The ‘Masi Magam’ falls on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Masi (February-March). A holiday was declared for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of the festival.