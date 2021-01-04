Puducherry

Man held for poisoning over 30 coppersmith barbets

The Tindivanam Forest Range officials on Sunday arrested a man for poisoning over 30 coppersmith barbets to death in front of a private property in the international township of Auroville last week.

On being alerted, a team held inquiries. After a preliminary investigation, a team from the Forest Department arrested Ravi, alias Chiranjeevi, 31, of Lawspet in Puducherry, for the offence. The accused had allegedly mixed insecticide with peanut cakes and kept them at different places on a banyan tree.

Officials are on the look out for two others involved in the case.

