Man gets life term for murdering wife

The Mahila Court in Cuddalore on Friday convicted a 33-year-old man and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife.
Mahila Court Judge S. Mahalakshmi imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused, P. Babu of Vriddhachalam and ordered him to undergo imprisonment for six more months if he failed to pay the fine.
According to special public prosecutor K. Selvipriya, Babu and the victim Kalaivani were married for one year. Babu was an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his wife. She moved to her paternal house.
The accused, who had gone abroad, returned to Vriddhachalam after the birth of their first child. He went to his in-law’s and convinced Kalaivani to come home with him.
The couple again had an argument on December 6, 2016 and Babu punched Kalaivani on the neck repeatedly and strangled her to death.
The Vriddhachalam police registered a case and arrested Babu for murder.
