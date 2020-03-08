Man arrested for snatching Minister’s phone

The Odiansalai Police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with snatching the mobile phone of Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan.
The police gave the name of the arrested person as J. Bala Kumaran, a resident of Shanmugapuram. One more person involved in the crime, G. Senthilkumar, is at large, the police said in a release.
The Minister was talking on his mobile phone during his night walk on Subbaiah Salai when two men riding a motorbike accosted him and snatched his cellphone.
Immediately after the crime, the duo sold the phone to a person at Mel Thirukanchi for ₹4,000.
On the confession of the arrested person, the police seized the cellphone and bike used for the offence, the release said.
