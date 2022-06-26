Mahalakshmi Rajesh wins preliminary round of the The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest

Mahalakshmi Rajesh was adjudged the winner of the preliminary round of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest, held in Puducherry on Sunday.

She prepared a total of 51 dishes that represented flavours from across Tamil Nadu. D. Ilakya was adjudged the first runner-up, while Sathiamoorthy was declared the second runner-up of the contest. Participants presented a minimum of two dishes, of which one represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with “Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta”.

The judge for the contest, chef K. Damodaran, said the judging criteria for the dishes were based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

