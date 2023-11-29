HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lycee Francais school-MGMCRI pact on mental health for students

Nirmal Coumare, Director of Health, Hospitals and Outreach programmes, SBV, emphasised the need to promote holistic and sustained mental health among school children

November 29, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Lycee Francais international French school will partner with MGMCRI for mental health services for students.

The Lycee Francais international French school will partner with MGMCRI for mental health services for students. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lycee Francais international de Pondichery (LIFP) has entered into a partnership with Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, a constituent unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, for organising mental health programmes among school children.

The agreement in this regard was signed by Nirmal Coumare, Director of Health, Hospitals and Outreach programmes, SBV, and Jean-Marie Yhuel, Principal, LIFP, which is a part of The Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE) network that comprises more than 500 French high schools globally.

On the occasion of formalising the pact, Dr. Coumare highlighted the imperative to promote holistic and sustained mental health among school children, especially in view of their gullible age, changing physiological milieu and superimposed psycho-social attributes.

Mr. Jean-Marie expressed hope that the scope of the partnership, spanning the screening, diagnosis, counselling, certification of the disability, and engaging the parents and caretakers of their ward’s mental health status from time to time, would help benefit the school-goers. This, he said, was especially relevant, at a time when both the French and the Indian Governments are laying utmost emphasis on school mental health.

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, Vice Chancellor, SBV, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has strongly recommended mental health intervention at the schools to be enabled at four levels. This multilevel programme has to be essentially adopted in our country because of our variegated socio-economic environment, he noted.

Avudaiyappan, Professor of Psychiatry, MGMCRI referenced the inter-sectoral role aimed at promoting mental health and succinctly explained the multipronged approach that will be facilitated towards conferring comprehensive mental health on the young minds in LIFP.

A.R. Srinivasan, Registrar, SBV, Seetesh Ghose, MGMCRI Dean and Asha Suresh Babu, General Manager (Administration) also participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Puducherry / high schools

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.