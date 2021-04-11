Puducherry

Lt. Governor’s Special Secretary relieved from post

S.D. Sundaresan, Special Secretary to the Lt. Governor, has been relieved from his post.

An order to this effect from Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said the officer was “relieved of all the charges held by him immediately, awaiting posting order”.

The order stated that in pursuance of the direction of the Election Commission of India, Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari will, in addition to existing charges, hold charge as Secretary to the Lt. Governor.

C. Udaya Kumar will look after the subjects of Information and Publicity, Fire Services, Sainik Welfare and Freedom Fighter Cell until further notice, the order stated.

