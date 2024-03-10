Lt. Governor reviews crackdown on drug trade in Puducherry

March 10, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday held a meeting with Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Director General of Police B. Srinivas and senior police officers to review the drive against drug peddling in Puducherry.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of criticism against the government following reports that the two accused, who were arrested in the sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl, were into substance abuse.

After attending the meeting at Raj Nivas, Mr. Namassivayam told the reporters that directions have been given to the police to intensify the crackdown on drug peddlers. “We have been taking strong action against drug peddlers. We have directed the police to intensify the drive,” he said.

Mr. Namassivayam said police have also been asked to identify local persons who have established nexus with those drug cartels arrested recently in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Subsequent to the meeting, the Police Department released a report to the media highlighting the cases registered in drug peddling cases in Puducherry.

The number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2014 was 1, 2015 - 2, 2016 - 3, 2017 - 14, 2018 - 21, 2019 - 27, 2020 - 36, 2021 - 72, 2022 - 137 and 2023 - 148. A total of 19 cases were registered till March 8, this year. The maximum quantity of 128 kg of ganja seized was in 2023, the report points out.