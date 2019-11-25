Lt. Gov. Bedi has no right to question Chief Minister Narayanasamy on his Singapore visit, says Congress leader Sanjay Dutt

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has no right to question Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for meeting industrialists with the aim of seeking investments, during his recent visit to Singapore, All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Dutt said on Monday.

Talking to reporters following a motorcycle rally to highlight the poor handling of the economy by the Centre, he said the Chief Minister is a senior politician who had held the PMO office and he knew the rules.

“Why should she (Ms Bedi) feel jealous of Puducherry getting foreign investment. Foreign investment will bring development to the region. She has been creating obstruction to all welfare schemes as her office is controlled by the BJP. In fact in the public’s perception, the Raj Nivas is functioning as the BJP office,” he said.

Referring to a recent statement by Mr. Narayanasamy that the Centre was treating the Union Territory as a ‘transgender’, he said the BJP government adopted a differential approach when it comes to the Congress government here. He said the region was treated as a State for GST but the Centre refused to include Puducherry under the terms and reference of the Finance Commission for the devolution of funds due to its UT tag. He also termed BJP president V. Saminathan’s comments on dissolving the Assembly as “ridiculous.”

Earlier in the day, he along with Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Minister for Revenue M. O. H. F Shahjahan and Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan undertook a motorbike rally in the town to protest the economic policies of Centre.