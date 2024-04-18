Lok Sabha polls | On eve of polling, flying squads seize ₹4.9 crore in Puducherry

April 18, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A day before Puducherry goes to the polls, election flying squads on Thursday, April 18, 2024, seized ₹ 4.9 crores from two places in the Union Territory.

District Election Officer A. Kulothungan told media persons that flying squads who were had been alerted to prevent cash distribution to voters, seized the amount from searches conducted in Nellithope and Jhansi Nagar near Reddiayarpalayam.

“The Income Tax Department is verifying the claims of people from whose possession the money was seized. An investigation is on. We appeal to the voters not to fall prey to inducements by political parties. The department has increased the number of flying squads to prevent the distribution of cash for votes by political parties,” he said.

So far, the department has seized ₹1. 39 crores from various places. The squads have also seized freebies worth ₹5 lakh. All the seizures are under various stages of investigation, DEO said.

The department has also seized 21, 542 litres of liquor worth around ₹44 lakh, said an election official.