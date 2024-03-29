GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Election Commission appoints observers in Puducherry

Piyush Singla has been appointed as the general observer and Amardeep Singh Rai as the police observer, for the Union Territory

March 29, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has appointed Piyush Singla as the general observer and Amardeep Singh Rai as the police observer for the free and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 in Puducherry.

For members of the public or contesting candidates to report complaints or grievances, Mr. Singla can be reached on 9486172753 or at his office at the JIPMER Guest House, 2, Post Office Road, Gorimedu between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Mr. Rai can be contacted on 9486288092 or between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. at his office at the DGP suite, Police Guest House, Rue Dumas, White Town.

These officials can also be reached on the landline 0413- 2250056 or by email at observerofficepdy2024@gmail.com

Puducherry / General Elections 2024

