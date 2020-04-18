Puducherry

Liquor bottles stolen in Puducherry

Miscreants broke into a wholesale IMFL outlet on Marimadiadigal Salai and stole several liquor bottles.

According to police, the theft occurred early on Saturday. Strict lockdown implementation was driving miscreants and addicts to resort to such acts, police added.

