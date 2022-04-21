Last date extended for submitting applications for training in Disaster Response

National Disaster Management Authority proposes to train about 500 volunteers

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has invited applications from volunteers for training in Disaster Response (Aapda Mitra) during emergency situations such as floods, flash-floods, and urban flooding.

According to a release, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has proposed to train about 500 volunteers from the Union Territory (200 from Puducherry, 100 each from Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam). The volunteers would be trained in disaster response so that they can respond to the community’s needs in the aftermath of a disaster.

The dates for receipt of applications from eligible volunteers has been extended till May 6. Applications could be downloaded from https://puducherry-dt.gov.in/