Puducherry

L-G to resume open house

The Raj Nivas will resume Open House sessions from September 14 via WhatsApp video calls.

Those who wish to air their grievances may register between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. by calling Raj Nivas on 0413-2337144, 0413-2334050 and 0413-2334051.

Sep 12, 2020

