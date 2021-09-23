Puducherry

L-G nod for grants-in aid to transport corporation

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has accorded approval for release of third instalment of grants-in-aid of ₹9.85 crore to Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) towards payment of salaries/EPF, etc., for the year 2021-22.

Also among the important files cleared by the Lt. Governor was the nod for issue of notification for re-constitution of Advisory Board for Puducherry and Karaikal regions under Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 with a term of five years, a press note from the Raj Nivas said.

The Advisory Board shall advise the Dowry Prohibition Officer and the Superintendent of Police in respect of matters relating to the implementation of the Act with constructive suggestions and assistance.


