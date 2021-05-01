L-G launches subsidised meal scheme at IGMCRI

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched a subsidised meal scheme at the Ponlait outlet at the IGMCRI, a designated COVID-19 hospital. As part of the scheme, food packs will be sold for as low as ₹five each to benefit the poor who seek refuge at the institution.

The scheme has also been rolled out at Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children's Hospital, New Bus Stand and Ponlait outlets at Jimper. The project will be further expanded to include the existing Ponlait outlets depending on the response, Ms. Soundararajan said. The event was attended by advisers to the Lt. Governor C. Chandramouli and AP Maheshwari and Sudhakar, Managing Director of Ponlait.

The Lt. Governor later visited JIPMER to take stock of the COVID-19 treatment facilities. Addressing the media, the Lt. Governor said the JIPMER Director had explained the services available for patients, the limitations of the institution and additional measures being planned. Referring to JIPMER temporarily suspending physical visits to elective OPDs, Ms. Soundararajan reasoned that this was a practice followed everywhere primarily to prevent patients and healthcare providers getting infected from a COVID-19 case.