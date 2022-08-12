L-G hits back at Opposition party leaders for seeking her resignation

‘Demands are being made by those who did nothing for U.T. in the last five years’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the ‘Eat Right Mela’ organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India near Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

‘Demands are being made by those who did nothing for U.T. in the last five years’

Hitting back at the Opposition parties, for seeking her resignation for the delay in getting Union Government’s clearance for the Budget, the Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said demands are being made by those parties who did nothing for the Union Territory in the last five years.

“I am not concerned about the demands made by the Opposition parties as they did nothing during the last five years. If I take some administrative decisions, they accuse me of being super Chief Minister and if I don’t act on subjects which do not come under my purview of governance, they criticise me of doing nothing for the Union Territory. People are taking everything politically,” the Lt. Governor said.

Dr. Soundararajan was responding to a related query from reporters while she came to the Beach Road to inaugurate ‘Eat Right Mela, ‘ organised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The Lt. Governor said the Centre has its own assessment on sanctioning funds. Lot of development works have taken place during the last one year, she added.

“Everything is fine in Puducherry. More development activities will happen in the coming days. I am not giving too much importance to demands for my resignation, “ Dr Soundararajan said.