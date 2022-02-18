L-G expresses satisfaction with pandemic management

She stresses the need to improve healthcare infrastructure

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday expressed satisfaction with the way in which the Puducherry government handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We approached the pandemic management scientifically. During the second wave, there were apprehensions over giving permission for festivals and New Year celebrations. When the neighbouring States imposed restrictions on festivals, we decided to permit them and New Year celebrations because 85% of the people got the first dose of the vaccines,” she said at an event organised by the Raj Nivas to mark her first year in office.

Stressing the need to improve healthcare infrastructure in the Union Territory, the Lt. Governor said she had asked the government to augment the facilities so that people need not travel to Chennai for treatment. “The healthcare facilities should be improved in a way that people from other States should be coming here for treatment.”

Expressing satisfaction with her tenure in the Union Territory, she said she had received good support from the Chief Minister, the Ministers and the MLAs. She also welcomed criticism from Opposition legislators and political parties. “As long as I am here, I will work for the betterment of people along with the elected government. I also take a serious note of the criticism made by political leaders and take measures accordingly.”

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy expressed happiness over having Ms. Soundararajan as the Lt. Governor. “As Minister and Chief Minister, I have worked under several Lt. Governors. My government is happy to have a Lt. Governor like Tamilisai. She always gives importance to people-centric decisions,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said the hallmark of the Lt. Governor was the speed in which she cleared the files. “She is very quick in decision-making and clearing files.”

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Transport Chandirapriyanga, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J Saravana Kumar, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva and BJP legislators were present.